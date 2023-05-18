Rana Group appoints Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador

The Smart Charging application will be capable of locating both AC and DC chargers across the country and help users of Erisha products. Overall, Erisha E Mobility has established 107 dealerships across India and started billings of its E3Ws to end customers. The conglomerate has also signed two MoUs with the UP government for setting up 100 EV charging stations at an investment of R$ 400 crore. Production takes place at the company's 320-acre plant in Thanoi, which has been built at an investment of Rs 1,500 crore.