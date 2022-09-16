Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt star in new Spotify

Spotify has released a couple of new feature ads on their social media accounts. These ads mark the collaboration between the makers of 'Brahmastra' and the music streaming platform. The ads featured recently married Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The promotion of the film’s music heavily focuses on the main track from the film, ‘Kesariya’.
The first ad features the couple spending intimate time while listening to the song, ‘Kesariya’. The song is the most popular one from the film and has also been heavily promoted on other outlets as well. “Watch Alia and Ranbir go from relaxing to romancing. Kyunki mood toh tabhi banega, jab Spotify chalega,” the description for this particular ad read.
The second feature shows them playfully cooking on a Friday evening while enjoying the song ‘Dance ka Bhoot’. Both of these features were released on Instagram on August 30.
The ads have attracted heavy traction for the music streaming platform, being the top most liked and viewed posts on their Instagram page in a while. As for other social media platforms, the company only released the ads on September 14. The second ad is close to gaining 10 million views on YouTube, while the first is closing in on 2 million views.
The song ‘Kesariya’ itself has been a big hit on Spotify. The song is Pritam's, the music director for the movie, most played track on the app. This is significant, considering the music producer’s illustrious career. The track has approximately 90 million plays on the app.
The movie was released by September 9. It has been able to gain significant viewership from the Indian audience, clocking in an estimated Rs. 278 crores in 8 days. This has made the movie the second highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2022.