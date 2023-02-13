Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani in awe of the Everyday Fashion choices available on Myntra

Myntra’s brand campaign is created to position the platform as India's go-to destination for Everyday Fashion. The core idea, “Be Extraordinary Every Day” is built around the promise of the platform enabling its customers to select from the widest range of their favourite international and domestic brands. The idea comes from the simple insight that with easy access to the widest range of the latest styles and trends from leading brands, one’s every day style can reach new heights thus helping make ordinary moments extraordinary. Myntra’s superlative shopping features, including the under 3-day delivery option and easy return and exchange will help elevate the everyday fashion of consumers. As one of the leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle destinations of the country, Myntra offers a differentiated shopping experience to its customers.