Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani in awe of the Everyday Fashion choices available on Myntra

The ad films showcase Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani in a new look; the campaign positions Myntra as the go-to destination for everyday fashion.
Myntra, the online fashion, beauty and lifestyle platform has released a series of ad films featuring its brand ambassadors, Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani as a part of its latest brand campaign, ‘Be Extraordinary Every Day’. Myntra offers its customers the best of fashion, beauty and lifestyle, from a wide selection of over 6000 leading international, domestic and D2C brands and a whopping 1.7 million trend-first styles at a wide range of price points. The brand campaign is aimed at highlighting Myntra’s unique offering for every customer across the country and fulfilling their everyday fashion needs, thus elevating the everyday fashion quotient of the country.
Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani appear individually in two films each, with Ranbir showcasing the men’s casual wear while Kiara, women’s ethnic and western wear. Both celebrated actors and style icons, Ranbir and Kiara’s casual dressing sense and uber stylish demeanor are admired by their fans across the country. Their personas, unmistakable swagger, and strong collective appeal across the country, are poised to position Myntra as the preferred destination to elevate one’s everyday fashion.
As part of the association, the actors join the the power-packed ensemble of superstars, who are promoting Myntra’s fashion proposition and showcasing the platform's wide range of offerings and services, across electronic and digital mediums while also playing a crucial role in enabling Myntra to deepen its connect with their wide fanbase.
Myntra’s brand campaign is created to position the platform as India's go-to destination for Everyday Fashion. The core idea, “Be Extraordinary Every Day” is built around the promise of the platform enabling its customers to select from the widest range of their favourite international and domestic brands. The idea comes from the simple insight that with easy access to the widest range of the latest styles and trends from leading brands, one’s every day style can reach new heights thus helping make ordinary moments extraordinary. Myntra’s superlative shopping features, including the under 3-day delivery option and easy return and exchange will help elevate the everyday fashion of consumers. As one of the leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle destinations of the country, Myntra offers a differentiated shopping experience to its customers.