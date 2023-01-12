Ranbir Kapoor plays a double role in a quirky new ad for Asian Paints Apex Ultima Protek

Speaking about the new Ultima Protek campaign, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints, commented, “The simple insight has always been that people laminate the most precious things for longevity and homes are the most precious possessions. When you use Asian Paints Ultima Protek, you don’t just paint, you laminate your homes against different forces of weather: the brand promise that we have been delivering consistently over time. ‘Lamination’ as a communication, has been associated via different avatars of Ranbir over the years, has created a behavioral shift where consumers have started asking for a lamination wala paint. Continuing the same, this ad intends to further strengthen the association of Lamination and Asian Paints Ultima Protek leaving a smile on the viewer’s face.”