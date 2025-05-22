Ranbir Kapoor promotes Gabit's Smart Ring, the Bollywood way

Bollywood’s superstar Ranbir Kapoor just made a rare public move, and it’s not on the silver screen. It’s in the debut ad campaign for GABIT’s Smart Ring - a next-gen wearable designed to help one keep a track, act on, and improve your health, effortlessly. Built for people who want to sleep better, move more, recover faster, and take charge of their well-being, without adding another screen to their life, the GABIT Smart Ring is fast becoming the easiest way to start living healthier.

The ad film launching this week across Instagram, YouTube, OTT platforms, and more brings humour, style, and a dose of real-life relatability to a category that’s often clinical or complicated.

On why he joined GABIT, Ranbir says: “What I liked about GABIT is how effortless it makes staying healthy. No noise, no distractions. Just one smart ring that does it all - and looks good doing it.”

Gaurav Gupta, founder of GABIT, says: "We’re building GABIT as more than just a product. It’s a movement - a shift in mindset. And with Ranbir Kapoor on board, we’re bringing this movement into every home across India — because good health should be accessible to everyone. We believe health should be simple, sustainable, and personalised – something you actually enjoy doing. We hope to inspire millions to take that first step towards better health — with the GABIT Smart Ring."

Arpana Shahi, founder of Gabit, added: "Health in India has always been reactive. Something we think about only when something goes wrong. With Ranbir on board, we’re changing that story. When someone like him champions rest, recovery, and everyday health, it normalses a new kind of wellness culture – one that's proactive, preventive, and here to stay."

Launched in 2024, GABIT is a longevity-focused venture backed by $9.5 million in seed funding from Norwest Venture Partners, along with angel investors including Amit Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, and Kunal Shah. What sets GABIT apart is its full-stack ecosystem designed to empower people to live healthier and longer.