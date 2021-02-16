Ranbir Kapoor stars in Asian Paints' new ad, twice

The ad features a woman searching for a house/husband, and Ranbir Kapoor in a double role.
Homes are built with a lot of love and labour. People want their homes to look picture perfect for years altogether. Asian Paints attempts to be a part of that consumer journey in making the home look good.
The exteriors of the house are subject to a lot of adversities of nature. Asian Paints Ultima Protek, with its lamination guard technology, provides complete protection to the exteriors from rain, dust and sun, along with 10 years of performance warranty.
Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the new quirky ad for Ultima Protek is directed by the renowned director Prasoon Pandey. This ad features Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar. As a matchmaker, he is trying to find the right groom for an NRI girl travelling through a town, and how their search ends at the perfect house. The campaign focuses on how only a house laminated with Ultima Protek stays truly protected from all elements of weather, with the tagline ‘Baarish, Dhoop aur Dhool ko Aane Do’.
Speaking about the new Ultima Protek ad, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints, said, “Consumers are looking for solutions to keep their homes beautiful forever. Today’s homes are challenged by the vagaries of weather, right from heavy rains to extreme sun and the new age problems of dust.”
“Over the years, Asian Paints has pioneered technology-led innovations through its product offerings to bring to consumers nothing but the best. Lamination guard technology in Ultima Protek is designed to laminate their homes and protect its beauty for years to come. This campaign clearly establishes Ultima Protek, with its lamination technology, as the gold standard of exterior paints.”
Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy Mumbai, added, “To show all you need to do is laminate your home to keep it safe, we have Ranbir Kapoor in a double role. Old Ranbir playing a matchmaker to help a young girl find her perfect match. She finally finds her match in young Ranbir living in the house of her dreams, laminated and protected by Ultima Protek from Asian Paints.”