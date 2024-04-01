Ranbir Kapoor takes Rashmika Mandanna to Khandala Waterfall in 7UP's Super-Duper Summer campaign

Speaking on the film, Shailja Joshi, category lead, Cola & Flavors, PepsiCo India, said, “Refreshment is the number 1 category driver in clear category, and we are committed to building 7UP as the ultimate refreshment partner for our consumers on every occasion. The campaign is a fresh take to highlight the refreshment that is packed in a 7UP. Our brand ambassadors, Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor, embody this essence with their infectious energy, perfectly complementing the brand. Through two different films with quirky narratives, we aim to captivate our diverse audience across India, ensuring they feel as refreshed and rejuvenated as we do and make 7UP their go-to beverage this season.”