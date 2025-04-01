Ranbir Kapoor & Triptii Dimri issue ‘Fashion Apology’ in Myntra’s new ad

Myntra has launched its ‘Fashion With Caution’ campaign featuring Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. The ad presents a humorous ‘public apology’ from the duo to those who have faced unexpected situations due to their standout fashion choices from Myntra.

The campaign highlights the impact of its Shop by Occasion feature. The ad showcases situations where fashion choices lead to unexpected moments, such as accidental celebrity-like attention at the airport or unintentionally intimidating a boss on the first day. The campaign reinforces Myntra’s role in providing trend-focused fashion while reminding users to dress with caution.

Speaking about the campaign, Abhishek Gour, director, brand marketing, Myntra, said, "At Myntra, we continuously innovate to make fashion more inclusive, trend-first and accessible. Myntra’s Shop by Occasion feature and trend-forward collections ensure customers have access to the latest in fashion. With the launch of this campaign featuring Bollywood actors Ranbir and Triptii, we’re taking a humorous approach to establish how looking effortlessly stylish with Myntra comes with some unexpected but rather entertaining side effects.”

Speaking on the campaign, Ranbir Kapoor, said, "Fashion has the power to make a statement without saying a word, and Myntra has made it so effortless that sometimes, it leads to unexpected and hilarious moments. This campaign is a perfect blend of style and humour, showing how looking good is easy, but dealing with the side effects of great fashion, that’s where the fun begins! Being part of this campaign has been an incredible experience, and I love how Myntra brings fashion to life in a way that is engaging, entertaining, and stylish all at once."

Speaking on the ad films, Triptii Dimri said, “Fashion isn’t just about dressing up; it’s about the confidence and energy you bring with it. Myntra has made trendy fashion so effortless that sometimes, it creates moments you never see coming! That’s what makes ‘Fashion With Caution’ so special, it takes everyday scenarios and adds a humorous spin to the impact of great style. Whether it’s stealing the spotlight without trying or unintentionally shaking things up, these films show how fashion can be fun, bold, and full of surprises. Myntra has made fashion effortless and exciting, and I love how this campaign reminds us that sometimes, being too stylish can be its kind of adventure!”

Ranbir’s film shows Abhay missing his flight due to his trendy airport look, Riya stuck with a large bill after her chic outfit led to mistaken assumptions, and Rehaan getting fired for outshining his boss. Triptii’s film features Priya struggling to find an auto-rickshaw, Rohan upsetting his best friend on a date due to his sharp dressing, and Aarya being perceived as unapproachable at the gym.

The campaign highlights Myntra's ‘Shop by Occasion’ feature, showing how it simplifies dressing well while acknowledging the social reactions that come with standout fashion choices.

Speaking on the ad films, Adarsh Atal, Tilt Group CCO said, ”With this campaign we came from the simple insight that when normal people shop from Myntra they get undue attention coming their way. Our creative leap of treating this campaign almost like a PSA ​is ​to land our campaign thought of Fashion with Caution. The shoppers get unexpected attention because they use the shop by occasion feature ​on Myntra which emboldens the shoppers fashion experience and makes them look effortlessly stylish, every day.”

