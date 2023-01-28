Ranbir Kapoor’s alleged foul behaviour revealed as a promotional gimmick for an Oppo Reno ad

Many fell for the video and the actor trended online for his entitled behaviour.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor, last seen throwing away a fan’s smartphone after posing with him, trended as the poster boy for an entitled, foul, and arrogant Bollywood.
It was nothing but a promotional gimmick for the upcoming Oppo Reno8 T 5G. The dismayed fan’s face turned to glee as Kapoor immediately gifted him the new smartphone as seen in the brand's video.
Viral Bhayani, a celebrity photographer turned content creator, first posted about the actor online. He tweeted the video of Kapoor’s foul behaviour. “Celebrities should think twice before acting on impulse like #Ranbirkapoor did today,” read the post’s caption.
The guy was in on the secret.
Oppo’s Instagram post on this new ad gimmick is a collaboration with Bhayani and the caption reads “Ranbir hands a fan an upgrade of a lifetime with the new #OPPOReno8T” followed by a wink and fire emojis.
Ranbir Kapoor signed up as a brand ambassador for Oppo’s Reno series in 2019.