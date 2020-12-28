‘Rang Rogan’ jugaad doesn’t seal seeping roofs suggests Amitabh Bachchan in Dr.Fixit’s new ad

Bachchan urges consumers to opt for the correct roof waterproofing technique for a lasting impact.
Dr. Fixit’s new TV campaign featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan urges consumers to prefer technically correct solutions like Dr. Fixit Roofseal as a remedy for roof repairs and waterproofing, over temporary solutions like paint and patch repair.
The latest TVC aims to dispel the myth that paint solutions can be used for waterproofing as well. It aims to alter a common belief that painting the roof or patch repair can solve the problem of leakage and cracks. It emphasizes that cosmetic solutions or patch repair is not enough to fix the cracks that form and cause leakage.
The TVC draws attention towards Dr. Fixit Roofseal's “elastomeric nanofiber technology” that offers long-lasting protection for roofs from heat, rain and ultimately leakage.
Vivek Sharma, chief marketing officer, Pidilite Industries said, “Dr. Fixit is the market leader in the water-proofing segment and it continues to play the role of building and growing the category with innovative new products. People often make the mistake of choosing the wrong waterproofing methods and resort to temporary solutions. They don’t realise that longevity of a structure depends to a great extent on the waterproofing of the roof. They fail to understand the consequences of opting for incorrect techniques only to regret it later. This campaign featuring a humorous interplay between Mr. Bachchan and Mr. Popat Lal aims to nudge people in the right direction and seek proper roof waterproofing solutions from Dr.Fixit.”
Commenting on the campaign, Talha Bin Mohsin, executive creative director, Ogilvy said, “Dr Fixit offers a range of products for different types of expert waterproofing. This time, we wanted to convey that when it comes to roof one requires an expert product as well, that protects it from heat, rain and moisture for a long time. It is Dr Fixit’s Roofseal that offers expert waterproofing that no one else can match. The ad featuring our brand ambassador Mr Amitabh Bachchan is a humorous analogy of Dr Fixit and its expertise in quintessential Pidilite humour. The simplicity of communication to tell rather complex and technical benefits through Mr Bachchan has always been a hallmark of our work on this brand."