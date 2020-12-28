‘Rang Rogan’ jugaad doesn’t seal seeping roofs suggests Amitabh Bachchan in Dr.Fixit’s new ad

Commenting on the campaign, Talha Bin Mohsin, executive creative director, Ogilvy said, “Dr Fixit offers a range of products for different types of expert waterproofing. This time, we wanted to convey that when it comes to roof one requires an expert product as well, that protects it from heat, rain and moisture for a long time. It is Dr Fixit’s Roofseal that offers expert waterproofing that no one else can match. The ad featuring our brand ambassador Mr Amitabh Bachchan is a humorous analogy of Dr Fixit and its expertise in quintessential Pidilite humour. The simplicity of communication to tell rather complex and technical benefits through Mr Bachchan has always been a hallmark of our work on this brand."