Rangita’s Spring-Summer 2024 campaign celebrates timeless friendships

The campaign video showcases a diverse group of women embracing their unique styles amidst shared experiences in nature.
Rangita by Stellaro Brands, a D2C Indian fashion label, has unveiled its latest campaign on the spring-summer collection. The campaign encapsulates the essence of Indian femininity and celebrates the joy of women in the outdoors as spring blooms anew.
Crafted in-house, the campaign video exudes a natural authenticity, portraying Indian women embracing their unique styles with confidence amidst shared experiences. It captures the colourful individuality of Indian women and the timeless bonds of friendship rooted in mutual support, shared interests, and cultural nostalgia.
Set against the backdrop of a beachside retreat, the video showcases a diverse group of young female friends reveling in the beauty of nature, freely expressing their femininity.
Speaking on the campaign launch, Shivanee Dutt, senior director - marketing, Stellaro Brands, remarked, “Our Spring-Summer campaign celebrates the comfort of embracing one’s individuality and the beauty and joy of enduring bonds. The campaign invites every Indian woman to bask in her unique style this summer with Rangita.”
The collection blends fresh colours, innovative designs, and wearable comfort at affordable prices. It caters to those seeking unique styles and breezy designs for everyday wear and special occasions alike.
The campaign is gaining momentum across digital platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, bolstered by influencer partnerships. Conceptualised and produced in-house, the video’s creative direction and photography were executed by Saswata Ghosh, with lyrics by Prankur Chaturvedi, vocals by Arushi Tiwary, and music composed by Sunjoy Bose.
Through its offerings, Rangita endeavours to provide Indian women with a sense of freshness, beauty, and joy in their everyday ethnic attire.