Rangriti signs Kriti Sanon as Brand Ambassador

Biba Fashion, the Indianwear brand for women has signed Bollywood Actress Kriti Sanon as the brand ambassador for their Contemporary Indian wear Brand Rangriti. Siddharath Bindra, MD of Biba Fashion stated, “We are delighted to have Kriti Sanon on board as our brand ambassador for Rangriti. With her effortless style, high fashion quotient and free spirited attitude Kriti was the perfect choice for a brand that has similar values. She is extremely popular amongst the youth across Tier 1 & 2 cities and Rangriti is a fashion brand for the young and contemporary women who like to add a twist to their regular Indian wear.”