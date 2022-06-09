Ranveer Singh and Astral Pipes are back with their 1st Sindhi film

Heval Patel, head of account management, The Womb, " In a commoditized, low-involvement category, we were clear that we had to create a preference for Astral Pipes. In our numerous conversations with homeowners and influencers (plumbers/contractors), we understood that while people meticulously plan every aspect of their home interior decors, tiles, furniture, etc., to match lifestyle and status, they inadvertently end up using compromised pipes. As a leading and trusted pipe brand in India, we had to highlight the ill-effects of doing so and eventually make Astral synonymous with quality pipes, hence the phrase 'Astral Dadho Sutho'.