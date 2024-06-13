Ranveer Singh breaks 'Sabse Badi Khabar' for Vicks in new ad

Sahil Sethi, category leader, consumer healthcare, P&G India, said, “Vicks ki Goli Lo, Khich Khich Door Karo” the iconic brand jingle of Vicks Cough Drops instantly brings in nostalgia, having helped generations of Indians speak up with a khich khich free voice since 1960s. Committed to build on this legacy we are always listening to what our consumers want and incorporating these insights across our product formulations and packaging. Along with the charismatic Superstar Ranveer Singh, we are delighted to announce our SABSE BADI KHABAR in decades – launch of Vicks Double Power Cough Drops, our first-ever double powered transformation of India’s iconic triangular Vicks Cough drops. Formulated based on Consumer feedback on the need of their preferred Cough Drop in a Bigger Size that can help relieve symptoms of throat irritation and cough, our new ‘Vicks Double Power Cough Drops’ is a BADI GOLI which provides BADI RAHAT. Ab Vicks ki Goli Khao, Badi Rahat Pao.”