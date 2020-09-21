Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone shake a leg in JioFiber's 2020 IPL ad

The ad also stars Virat Kohli, AB De Villers, among others and is a rendition of the 'Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan' tune.
As IPL 2020 makes a comeback, advertisers have began approaching the big screen again. The latest addition to that is JioFiber's new ad for its offering, that will run during the IPL tournament.
The Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan tune first arrived on the IPL advertising scene in 2017 and has appeared in different renditions of their ads ever since. It's a very 'IPL centric' advertising theme that has been applied across different Jio products and always features cricketers and celebrities dancing to the tune.
The Jio ads in the past focused on various cricketers and from 2018, it featured actress Deepika Padukone as well. However, after her marriage to actor Ranveer Singh, we saw him as well in the 2020 ad for JioFiber.
Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan has always had the theme of togetherness. the social distancing reference is hard to miss with the new ad - its a new addition that speaks volumes of the times we give in.
Here's a look at tune from the last few years:
2019
2018
2017
What's interesting is the fact that the 'Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan' tune reminds us of the old Kingfisher ad where cricketers tried to sing the popular "Oo La La La Le" tune.