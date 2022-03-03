Ranveer Singh dons a prehistoric avatar in SET WET’s new ad

The TVC opens with Singh as caveman, impressing the men and women surrounding him by protecting them from a saber-toothed cat and the weather through a display of his strength and ingenuity. Then, we see the prehistoric avatar of the actor come face to face with his modern-day one, who is getting ready for a party with his friends. The prehistoric character is taken aback by modern Singh, who is prepping to impress people with his confidence at the party by styling his hair with SET WET, which baffles the former.