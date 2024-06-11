Ranveer Singh grooves to Tic Tac's VIBE Mera Fresh film, curated by SlowCheeta, to boost connection

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Ranveer Singh, dressed in vibrant jumpsuits, reflects Tic Tac's flavours, aiming to uplift moods and create memorable moments.
Tic Tac, the confectionery brand of Ferrero India (part of Ferrero Group), one of the manufacturers of sweet-packaged products, announced the launch of its new brand film in collaboration with the brand endorser Ranveer Singh, along with the Indian rapper Chaitnya Sharma, a.k.a. SlowCheeta, who is recognised for his work in films like Maidaan, Gully Boy, and Brahmastra.
The film features Ranveer Singh grooving to the ‘VIBE Mera Fresh’ song that's been curated by SlowCheeta. The brand aims at building consideration among the youth of India through this collaboration.
Tic Tac campaigns are strategically curated, keeping in mind the youth of India. Today’s youngsters are passionate about creating feel-good moments and have a very strong affinity for music, which makes this campaign the way to establish a deeper connect with them.
The segment uplifts the moods and creates refreshing moments, much like Tic Tac fresh mints, which bring good vibes anytime and anywhere.
The digital film opens with Ranveer vibing to a RAP song crafted by SlowCheeta. Dressed in jumpsuits reflecting the vibrant colours of Tic Tac flavours, Ranveer’s persona shines through. The rap speaks the cool and classy youth lingo such as drip max, waddup bro, yo yo vibe kya hain aaj, etc, making it fun and relevant to the young consumers. The ‘VIBE Mera Fresh’ song also echoes a ‘Vibe-Check’ and further emphasises on how Tic Tac always keeps the mood upbeat and fresh.
Commenting on the campaign, Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Pills & Gums, Ferrero India said, “Tic Tac is a youth-oriented brand and our young audience’s preferences are central to any campaign or product innovation. Our brand endorser Ranveer Singh is the perfect choice for us with his dynamic presence, along with SlowCheeta who a favourite among the Gen Z is, the campaign brilliantly captures the refreshing essence of our new curated Tic Tac tune. We hope the youth enjoys the new Tic Tac tune, ‘VIBE Mera Fresh,’ that will help them feel upbeat and trigger positive Vibes.”
#VIBEMeraFresh is a digital campaign that will be leveraged across popular social and digital platforms.