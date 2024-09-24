Ranveer Singh is 'Lost in Nirvana' in boAt's new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign includes a print advertisement and a digital film showcasing Ranveer Singh fully immersed in the audio world of Nirvana.
This festive season, Nirvana by boAt, a premium TWS brand, launches the latest edition of its Lost in Nirvana campaign with Bollywood superstar and boAthead Ranveer Singh. The campaign highlights Nirvana's dedication to delivering an unparalleled sound experience, enhanced by technology through key global partnerships.
At the heart of the campaign is a print advertisement showcasing Ranveer Singh fully immersed in the audio world of Nirvana. To back their claim of competing with their global counterparts they show their product line up - Nirvana Space, Nirvana IVY, and Nirvana Ion ANC Pro.
The brand showcases a line up of technology partnerships which are enabling these tech advancements such as Hi-Res Audio, LDAC, mimi, Hi-Fi, Google, and more delivering cutting-edge audio technology to consumers worldwide.
“We are incredibly excited, and we’ve worked very hard to be able to make such products and claim what we are claiming, where a young Indian electronics brand is breaking stereotypes and taking global competition head on,” said Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO of boAt.
“With Ranveer Singh leading the way, we’re showcasing the best in audio innovation through our premium Nirvana range, highlighting features like Dynamic Head Tracking and 360° Spatial Audio, which are firsts for any Indian brand. This campaign is all about creating a truly immersive experience that connects our consumers with their music on a deeper level.”
Adding a unique artistic touch to the campaign is a collaboration with TOOSID, a renowned artist known for his ability to blend structure and chaos in his work. His bold and raw approach mirrors the technological innovation of Nirvana, particularly in the new Nirvana IVY, a True Wireless Stereo (TWS) device to feature dynamic head tracking and 360° spatial audio. This feature allows listeners to experience immersive sound that adjusts to their movement, creating a lifelike, interactive audio environment.
In addition to the print ad, the campaign also includes a digital film that showcases the powerful Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature of the Nirvana Ion ANC. The film depicts Ranveer Singh walking through a chaotic, noisy street, yet completely "Lost in Nirvana," as the superior ANC blocks out the surrounding noise, creating a transformative audio experience where it's just him and his music.
The Lost in Nirvana campaign is a celebration of innovation, immersive sound, and the emotional connection people have with their music.