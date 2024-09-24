Ranveer Singh is 'Lost in Nirvana' in boAt's new campaign

Adding a unique artistic touch to the campaign is a collaboration with TOOSID, a renowned artist known for his ability to blend structure and chaos in his work. His bold and raw approach mirrors the technological innovation of Nirvana, particularly in the new Nirvana IVY, a True Wireless Stereo (TWS) device to feature dynamic head tracking and 360° spatial audio. This feature allows listeners to experience immersive sound that adjusts to their movement, creating a lifelike, interactive audio environment.