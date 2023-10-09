Ranveer Singh is Zomato's new brand ambassador

In the campaign, Bollywood actor and Zomato’s brand ambassador, Ranveer Singh is seen hosting a watch party at his home for cricket fans, along with Chris Gayle! No watch party is complete without food, and Zomato joins the celebrations by delivering joy on time. However, Ranveer and Chris get into a debate while collecting the Zomato order. When the duo can’t decide whether it’s “Zomaito” or “Zomahto”, the Zomato delivery partner says, “Ab Zomaito–Zomahto nahi, India-India ka time hai!” As that penny-drop statement fills them with pride, the film ends with everyone celebrating together. Cricket is one of the key uniting forces in India and Zomato is an integral part of this celebration. After all, match ho toh Zomato!