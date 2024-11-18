Ranveer Singh launches SuperYou India’s first protein wafer bar

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has announced the launch of SuperYou, a protein food and supplements brand co-founded with Nikunj Biyani. The brand has introduced India's first protein wafer bar, leveraging fermented yeast protein technology to deliver a nutritious yet enjoyable snack.

To promote the launch, SuperYou has unveiled a campaign featuring Ranveer Singh, showcasing his signature energy and highlighting the importance of convenient, healthy protein options for all age groups. The campaign emphasises a fresh take on protein snacks, aligning with Singh's dynamic persona and commitment to fitness.

Each bar contains 10g of protein, 3g of fibre, and no added sugar. The current range includes flavours like chocolate, choco-peanut butter, strawberry crème, and cheese. The brand plans to expand its lineup with six to eight additional flavours in the near future.

Talking about the collaboration, Ranveer Singh said, "With SuperYou, I'm bringing a part of my own journey to everyone. I've always believed that power and unstoppable energy come from within, but sometimes, you need that extra boost. That's what SuperYou is about: it's that push, that charge in a bar that everyone can access. We've created something unique-something that's as fun and bold as it is good for you. With SuperYou, I wanted to break the mould of what a protein bar should be, so we've given it personality, flavours that excite, and a lightness that fits into anyone's lifestyle. Get ready, because SuperYou is here to power up your world."

Nikunj Biyani, co-founder of SuperYou talks about their collaboration, "Ranveer is a powerhouse and pure energy personified - he doesn't just live life, he charges through it, full throttle. That's the spirit behind SuperYou. We want SuperYou to be the go-to boost for anyone who wants to be big, bold, and full of life!"