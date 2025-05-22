Ranveer Singh leads Kotak811's new campaign for digital banking

Kotak Mahindra Bank has launched a new campaign for Kotak811, its digital banking platform, highlighting its expanded features and services. The platform is aimed at digital-first users and promotes Kotak811 as a full-service banking solution accessible through a mobile app.

India is seeing a major shift in consumer behaviour due to increased smartphone use, affordable internet, and growing trust in digital platforms. With over a billion mobile connections and a young, tech-aware population, digital banking is on the rise. Consumers now expect fast, simple, and secure services through mobile. Kotak811 aims to meet this demand.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Rohit Bhasin, CMO and head– propositions, said “At the heart of this evolution is a vibrant campaign featuring Ranveer Singh, capturing the essence of what modern banking should feel like: effortless, fast, and smooth. The campaign’s core message—“Banking so smooth, it’s Makkhan”—reflects the app’s frictionless user experience and its ability to meet every financial need with just a few taps.”

Manish Agarwal, business head, Kotak811, said, “India stands on the brink of a digital banking breakthrough, and Kotak811 is built for this very moment. From instant onboarding in under five minutes to seamless UPI payments, smart investment tools, and cashbacks—backed by the credibility of Kotak Mahindra Bank—our platform delivers a truly digital-first experience. It’s not just about ease of use; it’s about trust, security, and a user journey that feels second nature. That’s our differentiator.”

Jay Kotak, co-head, Kotak811, emphasised the customer-centric approach behind the platform’s evolution, “This is not just a new campaign—it’s a reflection of how deeply we’ve listened to our customers. Today’s Indian consumer expects more than just an amazing payment app. They want a full-service bank that’s fast, intuitive, and always accessible. Kotak811 delivers exactly that.”

The new Kotak811 new app is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.