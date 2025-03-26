Ranveer Singh mixes Nutella with dosa, paratha, and more in new ad

Nutella, Hazelnut Cocoa spread from Ferrero India, has launched its new campaign ‘Nutella Loves Bread’ featuring brand endorser and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The campaign promotes Nutella as a breakfast spread, showcasing its use on popular Indian breads.

The brand has launched a new digital film featuring Ranveer Singh, focusing on its role in Indian breakfasts. The film shows Singh deciding between Nutella and popular Indian breads like dosa, paratha, bun, and roti. He combines them, promoting Nutella as a versatile breakfast option. The campaign emphasises convenience and taste, ending with Singh stating, ‘Mornings taste better with Nutella’.

Nutella is offering an assured Rs. 40 cashback on every purchase across supermarkets, kirana stores, and e-commerce platforms. As part of the campaign, chefs Pankaj Bhadouria, Natasha Gandhi, and Meghna Kamdar will share breakfast recipes, highlighting ways to pair Nutella with popular Indian breads.

Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Nutella, Ferrero India said, “Nutella has shaped a unique space in the breakfast category, becoming one of the top choices for consumers. At Ferrero, we believe Breakfast brings joy, fosters connections, and makes everyday moments special. The ‘Nutella Loves Bread’ campaign highlights the perfect pairing of Nutella with breads, a combination that is just meant to be. With Ranveer Singh’s love for Nutella, infectious energy and our first-ever cashback offer, we’re making breakfast even more exciting and irresistible for our consumers.”