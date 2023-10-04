Ranveer Singh partners with Flair as brand ambassador for 'Bas Flair Aur Kuch Nahi' campaign, celebrating the art of writing

The TVC campaign lays an emphasis on their commitment to delivering quality writing instruments that understand the needs of their customers.
Flair Writing Industries(FWIL) has launched its latest brand campaign, 'Bas Flair Aur Kuch Nahi' with Ranveer Singh. This campaign is designed to rekindle the warmth and nostalgia associated with the art of writing.
In today's fast-paced digital age, technology often takes center stage. Flair Writing Industries (FWIL) believes there is a timeless charm to putting pen to paper. The brand has also dropped another TVC, 'Likh Ke Du Kya,' highlighting the unique feature of the Flair Writometer. The Writometer is able to write for a long duration, up to 10,000 meters. Ranveer Singh is in his signature high-spirited style as the brand's Flair Writometer in the new TVC.
Through these ads, FWIL is on a mission to remind people of the emotional power of handwritten words. This campaign will evoke cherished memories associated with writing by hand, from love letters exchanged in school to postcards from family vacations, to transport you to another time, to bring back fond memories, and to connect with your inner storyteller. 'Bas Flair Aur Kuch Nahi' is a celebration of the rich history of writing instruments and the personal narratives they hold," said Mohit Rathod – director, Flair Writing Industries.
For decades, FWIL’s brands have commanded credibility in the market due to their emphasis on innovation and design, which has further driven brand recognition and customer loyalty. The latest TVC campaign lays an emphasis on their commitment to delivering quality writing instruments that understand the needs of their customers.
Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh shared, “Flair Writing Industries Limited (FWIL)” is highlighting the celebration of nostalgia, which is a strong sentiment and inviting individuals of all generations to reconnect with the simple pleasure of using a pen. I am extremely happy to be associated with “Flair”, our homegrown writing instrument brand which has touched millions of hearts over the years with its wide range of offerings".
The TVC captures Ranveer Singh in his signature style, showcasing the innovation, design and quality of Flair pens in various settings, from the boardroom to the classroom, and from the office to the studio.