Ranveer Singh partners with Flair as brand ambassador for 'Bas Flair Aur Kuch Nahi' campaign, celebrating the art of writing

Through these ads, FWIL is on a mission to remind people of the emotional power of handwritten words. This campaign will evoke cherished memories associated with writing by hand, from love letters exchanged in school to postcards from family vacations, to transport you to another time, to bring back fond memories, and to connect with your inner storyteller. 'Bas Flair Aur Kuch Nahi' is a celebration of the rich history of writing instruments and the personal narratives they hold," said Mohit Rathod – director, Flair Writing Industries.