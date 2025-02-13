Ranveer Singh plans a family getaway on WhatsApp group in Abu Dhabi's new film

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh sparks family vacation excitement in Experience Abu Dhabi's new brand film Family Holiday Dhamaal, capturing the energy and fun of families planning trips through WhatsApp groups buzzing with forwards, GIFs, and playful banter.

Advertisment

“Abu Dhabi has always been one of my favourite destinations and I’m excited to be working with Experience Abu Dhabi again – it’s a place that feels like home but offers something new for everyone in the family to see, do and discover,” said Singh. “From the incredible attractions to the warm Emirati hospitality, it’s a place where families are not just visitors, but are truly welcomed as guests. And with Abu Dhabi’s incredible culinary scene, I’ve even found a spot that serves homely delicacies just like my mother’s—a speciality that make this city a food lover’s paradise.”

With his signature charm, Singh captures the appeal of Abu Dhabi on his family adventure. As the chief holiday orchestrator, in the campaign Singh is seen managing the many personalities in his energetic, relatable family – from the Chachi, Dada and Mama to the Bua – and all their quirky opinions, including where the best shopping is, the must-visit restaurants and the thrilling activities that will make their holiday unforgettable.

Each character's vacation dreams come true as we see the family exploring Abu Dhabi – shopping at the Gold Souk, feasting on traditional Indian food at a five-star buffet, and wandering through Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With every member's craving satiated, the film shows viewers the endless experiences available to visitors in the city.