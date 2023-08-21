Ranveer Singh promotes wellness via Britannia's #FeelTheFit campaign

This campaign, conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, aims to highlight the transformative power of even the smallest steps taken towards a good lifestyle.
Ranveer Singh has teamed up with Britannia NutriChoice, the segment leader in its category, to launch an inspiring new ad campaign, #FeelTheFit. This campaign, conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, aims to highlight the transformative power of even the smallest steps taken towards a good lifestyle, and resonates with the brand's commitment to making a good choice.
The #FeelTheFit campaign seeks to shift the conversation from being only about the single end goal to focusing on the positive feeling every time one makes a good choice.
The campaign has two films that show Ranveer as an illusion, symbolizing the 'fit waali' feeling that anyone experiences after making a good choice - like choosing NutriChoice as their snack of choice. The attitude that the TVC is trying to explore is that it only takes us a simple good choice to make us feel great about ourselves.
Amit Doshi, the chief marketing officer at Britannia Industries, said that fitness is a state of mind that is more important than a person's appearance. The company has launched a campaign called #FeelTheFit to celebrate every effort a person makes towards fitness, whether it is going to the gym or eating right. The goal of the campaign is to motivate consumers to make good choices, no matter how small those choices may be.
Superstar Ranveer Singh is excited to be a part of the Britannia NutriChoice family. He said teaming up with a trendsetting & iconic brand like Britannia NutriChoice that empowers its consumers to get started on a journey towards better living, is a perfect fit to his beliefs. Ranveer Singh said one can choose multiple paths to achieve fitness, and any choice that leads towards that goal is a good choice. He is thrilled to be a part of #FeelTheFit campaign, which seeks to inspire consumers in making a good choice that makes them feel fit from within.
Arpan Bhattacharyya, executive director and head of creative (Copy) Lowe Lintas, Bangalore said, said "Most ads about fitness focus on the end result. We wanted to focus on the beginning. Because be it the first meal of a complete diet or the first day of a workout regime – every fitness journey begins with a small choice. Making that small choice makes us feel better and fitter, instantly. That’s what we wanted to celebrate with this campaign. Because a fitness journey well begun is half the job done."
