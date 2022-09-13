Ranveer Singh turns into a wedding photographer for Manyavar’s ‘Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye’ campaign

“Manyavar has always been an integral part of the larger-than-life wedding celebrations in India. As a brand, weddings are at the heart of Manyavar and we believe that Indian wear connects you to the soul over any other kind of westernized dressing. It is an absolute mood lifter that brightens up every occasion. I believe you are not fully dressed up for an Indian wedding unless you are dressed in Indian wear. In line with this thought, this year we are launching a new series of films in our Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye campaign with none other than Ranveer Singh. He has truly imbibed the essence of the campaign with his witty persona in the films, as you can see. We are confident that our audience will resonate with his energy and connect to the campaign’s messaging Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye”, said Vedant Modi, CMO, Vedant Fashions.