Ranveer Singh’s SuperYou expands into fitness with protein powder ‘SuperYou Pro’

SuperYou, founded by Ranveer Singh and Nikunj Biyani, has launched SuperYou Pro, a protein powder made with bio-fermented yeast technology. The brand, known for introducing India’s first protein wafers and multigrain chips, is expanding into the functional fitness market.

As mentioned in a press release, SuperYou Pro uses bio-fermentation technology to make fermented yeast protein powder that combines plant and whey protein benefits. The brand says it is vegan, gut-friendly, and formulated for better absorption and digestion. It claims each serving provides 24–27g of complete protein with all 9 essential amino acids, contains no allergens, and has a PDCAAS score of 1.0.

Nikunj Biyani, co-founder of SuperYou, shared, “When I discovered bio-fermented protein technology, the most advanced and gut-friendly protein innovation, I knew we had to bring it to India. We wanted to create a protein powder that delivers clean nutrition, tastes great and performs even better. SuperYou Pro is exactly that.”

Launching in four variants, ranging from the smooth classicchocolate, the bold and energetic cold coffee, to Indian masala chai, and the clean and neutral unflavouredfor maximum versatility, SuperYou Pro gives users options that suit both taste and performance.

Ranveer Singh, co-founder of SuperYou, added, “With fermented yeast protein powders, we knew we had something revolutionary on our hands. SuperYou Pro is a breakthrough that brings the best of both worlds: the simplicity of plant-based protein and the high performance of whey. It’s a great gut-loving, clean and complete protein powder - it's the love your muscles deserve.”

According to the brand, SuperYou Pro is certified clean, with protein verification by NABL, quality checks by SGS China and SciEp Australia, and manufacturing in a US FDA and GMP-certified facility. The brand states it is non-GMO, plant-based, and made without soy, whey, or gluten.

Priced at Rs. 3000/kg, SuperYou aims to capture 10% market share within 12 months, powered by its consumer base and omnichannel presence. It is now available on Superyou’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart, and in retail stores like Wellness Forever, Noble Chemist, Ratnadeep, 711, and many more.