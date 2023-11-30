Rapido launches ‘5 Nahi Toh 50’ guarantee auto campaign

Through this initiative, Rapido promises to allocate auto in 5 minutes and reward the user with 50 Rapido coins in case of any delay.
Rapido, an app-based commute service, has launched its ‘5 Nahi Toh 50’ campaign. The campaign assures users with confirmed auto allocation in 5 minutes of search time. And in case of delay, the company will offer 50 Rapido coins as a reward.
This customer-centric approach is all set to transform the commuting experience in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune and Bengaluru, promising convenience, reliability and user satisfaction. The ‘5 Nahi Toh 50’ concept embodies the brand’s commitment to addressing the frustration of commuters, particularly females, who often struggle to find autos promptly.
The ad campaign features lead female protagonists and introduces Rapido Auto as the ultimate solution in a series of quirky ads connected with a catchy jingle.
The films are released in five languages including Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil and Marathi.
Pavan Guntupalli, co-founder, Rapido, expressed his enthusiasm about the initiative, stating, "At Rapido, we constantly strive to enhance the commuting experience for our customers. By introducing the '5 Nahi Toh 50' guarantee, we aim to address the common frustration of commuters waiting for an auto, revolutionising people's commute and providing a unique and rewarding experience. The move will also ensure a safer commute for women passengers who will not get stuck searching and negotiating with other autos."
‘5 Nahi Toh 50’ guarantee campaign is poised to set a new benchmark, ensuring users reach their destinations comfortably while enjoying the added benefit of Rapido Coins in their wallets.
Before this campaign, Rapido made waves with its ‘Bike Wali Taxi, Sabse Saxi’ campaign in a similar way.