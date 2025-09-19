Rapido launches festive ad campaigns for Durga Puja and Navaratri

As India enters the festive season, Rapido has announced two advertising campaigns — #RapidoSohaay for Durga Puja and #AeHaloWithRapido for Navaratri. With traffic congestion expected, the company aims to help people reach pandals, celebrations, and homes on time.

With more people stepping out, congestion is expected. Rapido is offering Bike-Taxis, Autos, and Cabs to give customers multiple ride options depending on their needs.

The #AeHaloWithRapido campaign is for Navaratri travelers, focusing on helping them get to garba nights on time. The #RapidoSohaay campaign is aimed at Durga Puja, supporting devotees with pandal visits, cultural events, and family gatherings during the festive rush.

“Festivals in India are about joy, togetherness, and tradition where every minute counts. At Rapido, we believe even a ride should reflect that spirit and no ride should hold up customer’s celebrations. With these two exciting advertising campaigns, we want to turn every trip into a reason to smile— that gets you there on time, without sacrificing comfort or safety whether you’re heading home, visiting family, or just exploring the festive lights.” says Pawandip Singh.

In August, Rapido also launched the #RideLavkarMumbaikar campaign in Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Rapido has also optimized its fleet and routes for the festive period. Features such as real-time tracking, transparent fares, and safety systems are part of the service.