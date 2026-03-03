Rapido launches Ownly food app in Bengaluru with latest campaign

Rapido has officially launched Ownly, its standalone food delivery platform, in Bengaluru. The move follows the company’s announcement last year about entering the segment with an alternative pricing model for restaurants.

Ownly operates on what it describes as a zero-commission model, under which it does not charge restaurants platform fees. Instead, consumers are charged a delivery fee intended to cover logistics costs. The company says the structure is designed to reduce price mark-ups and additional charges typically associated with food delivery.

The model also mandates price parity across online and offline channels, with no separate packaging mark-ups.

Rapido had partnered with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which represents over 50,000 eateries, as part of building the platform’s restaurant-first framework.

The launch is accompanied by a digital video commercial that references industry concerns such as platform fees, inflated menu prices and discount-led pricing. Set in a courtroom, the film uses satire to highlight consumer grievances and position Ownly as an alternative model.

Commenting on the city-wide launch, Aravind Sanka, founder - Rapido and Ownly said: “Indian consumer habits are changing rapidly. Food ordering has become an integral part of everyday life across India, not just in metros but in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as well. At Ownly, we see a strong opportunity to build a restaurant-first model that supports small and big partners to cater to the evolving needs of their customers. We believe that transparency, honesty and fairness are key drivers of long term growth for the sector and hope that Ownly can enable more people to enjoy the convenience of ordering in.”

The Bengaluru rollout follows a pilot in select neighbourhoods including Koramangala, HSR Layout and BTM Layout. The company said it conducted research on consumer behaviour and worked with restaurant partners over the past year before the broader launch.