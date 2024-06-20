Rapido partners with PubMatic to enhance advertiser engagement with its users

Amit Yadav, country manager, South Asia, PubMatic, commented, “We are excited to partner with Rapido to provide our advertisers with access to Rapido’s highly engaged and diverse user base. As advertisers increasingly look to leverage commerce platforms and data for advertising, this partnership allows them to tailor their campaigns to effectively reach their target demographics. Our partnership with Rapido aligns with, and reinforces, our commitment to empowering advertisers, publishers and commerce players with the tools they need to succeed in today’s digital landscape.”