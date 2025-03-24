Rapido positions itself as the go-to friend in its latest campaign

As IPL fever sweeps the nation, Rapido, the ride-sharing platform, has launched a campaign promoting its promise to get a ride in just 5 minutes because. Crafted by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, the campaign showcases Rapido as a go-to friend who’s there for you when you need them the most - quick, reliable and never too far! The campaign kicks off with the first of two films. The ‘Bawaal’ ad film uses quirky storytelling to capture moments that are highly relatable for the target audience, when time is running out, and patience is thin.

Advertisment

Rapido is also unveiling its fresh new logo, a sleek symbol uniting its trifecta of services: bikes, autos, and cabs.

Pawandip Singh, CMO of Rapido, shared his excitement about the campaign, "At Rapido, the assurance of reliability is at the heart of everything we do. Our goal was simple – make sure we bring out Rapido as the go-to choice for Zillenials in the ride-hailing sector. With ‘Bawaal,’ through quirky storytelling we portray the key payoff of getting quick rides when you need them the most. Perfectly aligned with the high-energy, fast-paced spirit of IPL. No delays, no hassles — just dependable rides in 5 minutes flat!"

Sharing his enthusiasm for this milestone, Kishore Subramanian, COO, Lowe Lintas South, said, “Bike Auto Car. Never Too Far. Rapido!” Never too far really. We felt it because we had tried it. You can’t and won’t choose anything else once you’re hooked onto Rapido. India’s quickest, snappiest, most reliable ride hailing partner. Our latest win, at Lowe Lintas Bangalore. The partnership feels as electric as the campaign. The name suggests speed, but the brand speaks only one thing – Reliability, there in under 5 minutes just like the friend who always has your back.”

Arpan Bhattacharyya - executive director & head of creative Lowe Lintas South, remarked, “The Rapido team’s brief to us was crystal clear - establish the fact that you could book a bike taxi, auto or cab in as little as 5 minutes. When looking for parallels, we landed on the idea of friendship. True friends are there when you need them urgently. The films are based on this simple premise and Ramsam and the team at Coconut Films have brought them to life beautifully.”

Rajesh Ramaswamy (Ramsam), Director, Coconut Films, added, “When Arpan Bhattacharyya (ED) from Lowe Lintas first narrated these scripts to me I was smiling endlessly. And the first thing I asked him was 'Is this approved by the client? 'It is quite unconventional in the advertising space despite being hugely relatable. It was an absolute delight to work with the Rapido and the Lintas team. These scripts are sharp both strategically and creatively. Hoping everyone enjoy these as much as we did.”

The campaign is rolling out in Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, and Bengali across TV, digital, and social platforms.