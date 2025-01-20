Rasha Thadani becomes the new face of Nykaa Cosmetics

Nykaa, a beauty and lifestyle company, announces Rasha Thadani as the new face of Nykaa Cosmetics, a colour cosmetics brand. As she makes her Bollywood debut in Azaad, Rasha embodies the vibrant, trend-forward ethos of Nykaa Cosmetics.

Her youthful elegance, contemporary charm and genuine authenticity allow her to connect with the pulse of her generation, making her a natural fit for Nykaa Cosmetics, a brand known for delivering high-quality formulations in playful, and high-performing product formats. This collaboration promises to inspire self-expression and elevate the beauty landscape in India.

Adwaita Nayar, executive director, CEO Nykaa Fashion and head of Owned Brands, shared: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Rasha into the Nykaa family. She is everything that embodies the spirit of Gen Z—fearless, unapologetic, and relentlessly true to herself. Her dynamic energy, authentic style, and bold approach to beauty perfectly reflect what Nykaa stands for: empowerment, individuality, and the freedom to express yourself without limits. At Nykaa, we’ve always believed that beauty should be as unique as the person wearing it. With Nykaa Cosmetics’ trend-forward innovations and Rasha’s charisma, we are confident this partnership will empower young consumers to confidently make their own beauty statements.”

Rasha Thadani shared her love for Nykaa: "Nykaa has always been my go-to for all things beauty—it’s where I fell in love with experimenting, trying cool looks, and really expressing myself. Collaborating with Nykaa Cosmetics now feels like a total dream! I think beauty is all about embracing your vibe and owning every version of yourself. What I love about Nykaa is how it celebrates individuality and makes beauty fun and totally fluid—it’s all about exploring and just doing you!”

Launched in 2015, Nykaa Cosmetics identified a gap in the market for on-trend, high-performing beauty products tailored to Indian consumers. As one of the first brands to introduce liquid lipstick in India, Nykaa Cosmetics expanded its portfolio to a wide range of makeup products, all crafted with cutting-edge international formulations.

Constantly evolving to meet the diverse needs of its audience, the brand ensures that everyone can find something to love in its extensive collection.