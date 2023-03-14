Rashmika Mandanna appointed as the Indian brand ambassador for Onitsuka Tiger

A versatile, award-winning actor, both critically and commercially acclaimed for her acting prowess in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi & Tamil Cinema, Rashmika has created a niche for herself in the very competitive Indian cinema industry. She enjoys a huge fanbase across the nation and has been bestowed with the title, 'National Crush of India'. Rashmika’s reach within the Indian market is incredible, with a massive 36 million following on Instagram (@rashmika_mandanna). She topped Forbes India’s list of most influential actors.