Rashmika Mandanna appointed as the Indian brand ambassador for Onitsuka Tiger

Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger has announced Rashmika Mandanna as India’s first brand advocate. With her stylish persona, playful vibe, and endearing energy, Rashmika resonates well with the brand ethos. She was present at Onitsuka Tiger’s Autumn/Winter 2023 showcase at the Milan Fashion Week wearing a head-to-toe look.
A versatile, award-winning actor, both critically and commercially acclaimed for her acting prowess in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi & Tamil Cinema, Rashmika has created a niche for herself in the very competitive Indian cinema industry. She enjoys a huge fanbase across the nation and has been bestowed with the title, 'National Crush of India'. Rashmika’s reach within the Indian market is incredible, with a massive 36 million following on Instagram (@rashmika_mandanna). She topped Forbes India’s list of most influential actors.
This is another win from Rashmika who has constantly been topping hearts of audiences all across. Representing the massiest of brands to global brands across various categories, Rashmika is on a roll.