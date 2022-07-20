Rashmika Mandanna believes she can fly in new McDonald's ad

The ad has been made by DDB Mudra Group India and is for the McSpicy fried chicken.
Rashmika Mandanna stars in another ad for McDonald's McSpicy Fried Chicken. In the ad, she takes a bite of the chicken and is surprised to find that it was spicy inside and out. She tells her family that at first she didn't believe the claim, but now she does - and that she believes she can fly too.
In recent times, she also starred in a short 6 second ad prompting users to download the McDelivery app. McDonald's food can be ordered on Swiggy and Zomato but the QSR outlet also has a standalone app - which they promote frequently.
Mandanna has gained pan-India appeal since the success of the Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rise. She has starred in multiple ads for McDonald's in the past, most of them promoting McDonald's fried chicken, McSpicy chicken and the delivery app.
She also collaborated with McDonald's to create a celebrity meal that people in South India could order. It was a pre-curated order with her favourite foods from the QSR giant.
Mandanna also participated in an activity with McDonald's where she worked as a delivery person - delivering food to unsuspecting customers, dressed in the uniform of a McDonald's delivery person.
Some of the brands Mandanna endorses, apart from McDonald's includes Plum, Vicks, Santoor, Renee Cosmetics Amul Macho, Dabur Honey, Wakefit.co, Lot Mobiles, Pintola peanut butter, Khazana Jewellery, Cashify, boAt to name a few.