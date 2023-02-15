Rashmika Mandanna is 7UP’s new Brand Ambassador

The collaboration has been announced with a video that features the uber-cool Rashmika sealing the deal with 7UP®’s Fido Dido® as her Valentine.
Revealing a refreshing new love story this Valentine’s Day, 7UP®, the clear refreshing drink, made a marquee announcement about roping in youth icon Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador. The collaboration has been announced with a fun and light-hearted video that features the uber-cool Rashmika sealing the deal with 7UP®’s Fido Dido® as her Valentine while giving him a quick flying kiss.
Rashmika Mandanna a.k.a the national crush of India has paved her way in the hearts of millions with her bubbly and girl-next-door persona. Her easy-going and vivacious vibe has helped her breakthrough as one of the leading young female superstars in the country today. This blockbuster partnership will further strengthen 7UP®’s bond with the youth across the country.
Speaking on the appointment, Naseeb Puri, senior narketing director, Energy, Hydration & Flavours, PepsiCo India, said, “Rashmika with her refreshing and lively personality has quickly become one of the most loved youth icons of India and is truly a great match for 7UP. Her wide appeal and strong fan following will help us widen our reach across a diverse consumer demographic. We are extremely excited to have the freshest face on the block join forces with us and bring forth disruptive, fun, and engaging campaigns.”
Commenting on her association, actress and diva Rashmika Mandanna said, “I am super thrilled to be the face of 7UP, a drink that has been synonymous with refreshment! I cannot wait for this journey to start and for everyone to see the interesting campaigns lined up for the year. I look forward to the love of the audience as I don this new refreshing avatar”.
Rashmika will feature in 7UP®’s new TVC that is set to take over traditional and digital platforms across the country soon.