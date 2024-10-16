I4C's national ambassador Rashmika Mandanna to promote cyber safety

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has stepped into a new role as the national ambassador the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), an initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs aimed at combating cyber crime in India. This comes in the wake of her falling victim to a deepfake AI-generated video that circulated online last year, sparking widespread discussions about digital security.

Drawing from her personal experience, Rashmika is now focused on raising awareness about the risks of cybercrime and advocating for stronger online safety measures. She is known for her roles in films like Pushpa: The Rise, Dear Comrade, and Animal.

As the national ambassador, Mandanna will lead nationwide cyber awareness campaigns aimed at educating the public on the dangers of cybercrime, including online fraud, deepfake videos, cyberbullying, and malicious AI-generated content.

These initiatives will focus on raising awareness about the growing risks posed by these online threats, encouraging people to stay vigilant and take proactive steps to protect themselves in the digital space.

Having experienced the effects of cybercrime firsthand, Mandanna emphasised the need for "stricter measures to safeguard our online world."

Talking about her new role, Mandanna wrote in an Instagram post, "Let's unite to build a safer cyberspace for ourselves and future generations. I want to bring awareness and protect as many of you as possible from cybercrimes as I take on the role of brand ambassador for I4C. Let me and the Government of India help you."

The I4C, established by the MHA, provides a coordinated framework for law enforcement agencies to combat cybercrime effectively.