Rashmika Mandanna rushes her speech & runs away from stage in NIC's new ad

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The actress features in NIC's 'Gehri Dosti ke Gehre Flavours' campaign, co-created with Sideways.
NIC Ice Creams, an ice cream brand in India has partnered with Sideways for a new campaign. Even though a lot of people in India enjoy ice cream, Ice Cream consumption remains impulse driven and not intentional. NIC believes that not enough people see it as their first choice for dessert. They want to change this perception and get more people to enjoy a special ice cream, especially with their special few. To do this, the ice cream brand has partnered with Sideways.
The partnership starts with a new campaign called Gehri Dosti ke Gehre Flavours, featuring Rashmika Mandana. It's all about the importance of true friendship. The story kicks off in an interesting way where Rashmika rushes through a thank you speech on stage. She does just that because she needs to hurry to her friend's birthday party. She arrives with just five minutes left, but the real fun starts in the after-party with close friends. The campaign highlights enjoying NIC ice creams best with your nearest and dearest.
Currently, the brand is present in more than 120 cities in India and aims to redefine the ice cream experience for Indian consumers through its flavour offerings and parlours. NIC is available on platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto, Dotpe, Thrive etc. It is also available at airports, corporate campuses and large supermarkets.
Jeetendra Bhandari, founder, NIC, said, “Crafting communication that strikes a flavour just as deep, honest and memorable like NIC Ice Creams, was the primary goal of this campaign. Team Sideways, skillfully brought this concept to life. Indulge in the rich flavors of deep friendships! It's time to enjoy a tub of NIC with those with whom you share this bond.”
Abhijit Awasthi, founder, Sideways, added, "Nic makes the most awesome ice creams in the country, by far. The flavors are deep and are made with a sense of honesty. We wanted to bring this aspect alive in an endearing manner."
Client
Founder: Jeetendra Bhandari
Consultant: Narayan Sundararaman
Marketing Team: Rohit Bhardwaj, Shamika Erande, Aditya Naik
Agency
Leadership Team: Abhijit Avasthi, Sonali Sehgal
Creative: Sameer Sojwal, Nilay Moonje, Prashant Sinha, Vaibhav Patil, Anish Das, Aakruti Bhatt, Deepika Narvekar, Kshipra Dubey
Account Management: Vanita D’Mello , Suraj Das, Farzaad Dastoor
Strategy: Siddharth Mohanty, Amatulla Mukadam, Manasvini Bhatia
Production House: Corcoise Films
Director: Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy
Executive Producer: Cyrus Pagdiwala
Producer: Bhavin Gajria
D.o.P.: Anil Mehta
Food Stylist: Saba Gaziyani
DoP for food shots: Ragul Dharuman