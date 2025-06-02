Rashmika Mandanna & Tiger Shroff star in Crunchyroll's campaign for Indian language anime dubs

Crunchyroll, the global brand fueling anime fandom, is thrilled to unveil the next wave of its brand campaign in India—a continued celebration of anime and its growing fanbase. The campaign features original ad films and digital shorts starring anime superfans Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff. The campaign spotlights the multiple benefits for Crunchyroll subscribers, including a growing catalogue of anime, which is also now available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, same-day episode releases as Japan, and an ad-free experience, all at an affordable price of INR 79.

In the two main ad films, Rashmika and Tiger find anime versions of themselves on surreal adventures. Rashmika is swept away on a flying cat in a bustling city in Japan, which transforms into a Hindi film romantic scene on a river ghat in India. Meanwhile, Tiger’s anime alter ego faces off with samurai foes in a dungeon where the samurai villain suddenly transforms into a Tamil-speaking antagonist. Both stories snap back to real life, revealing that they accidentally switched the language settings on the Crunchyroll app, which made them imagine the sequences as Tamil or Hindi film scenes. The ad films highlight the joy of discovering their favorite anime now dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

“We are thrilled to return with the second edition of Crunchyroll’s brand campaign in India — an exciting continuation of our journey with anime fans here,” said Akshat Sahu, senior director of marketing - APAC, Crunchyroll. “Last year, Rashmika and Tiger ventured into anime worlds with a wish to escape the mundane. This year, we build on that essence with a playful twist, spotlighting the joy of discovering anime dubbed in Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, along with other benefits for subscribers. Their anime avatars remain the same, bringing a sense of continuity, while the new films deliver humor, relatability, and a strong value proposition for fans across India.”

The campaign also includes four short-form digital spots that highlight Crunchyroll’s core offerings— same-day episode releases as Japan, a robust library of 800+ titles, dubs in multiple Indian languages, and an ad-free experience starting at just ₹79/month. Whether you're a new viewer or a lifelong fan, Crunchyroll offers anime suited to every kind of fan.

The creative agency behind the new campaign is Tilt Brand Solutions and the anime sequences were brought to life by leading Japanese studios—Drive Inc. (Rashmika’s film) and ARECT Inc. (Tiger’s film). The campaign will roll out nationally across multiple formats and mediums such as digital, OOH, theatres and social media.

As anime fandom continues to grow across India, Crunchyroll remains committed to serving the community with high-quality localised content, iconic titles, and immersive storytelling experiences at an affordable price.