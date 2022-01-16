Rashmika Mandanna turns delivery girl for McDonald’s

The actress delivers the specially curated ‘The Rashmika Meal’ to a few lucky customers.
McDonald’s India has recently curated a special meal in collaboration with South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna. ‘The Rashmika Meal’ includes all of Mandanna’s McDonald’s favourites, like McSpicy Fried Chicken, McSpicy Chicken Burger, Piri Piri Fries, Nimbu Fizz and McFlurry.
Taking the collaboration forward, Mandanna turned into a delivery personnel to deliver this special meal to some lucky customers.
Mandanna was as excited as the customers to put on the cap of a McDonald’s delivery person and surprise them.
The actress has a unique way of relishing her McDonald’s meal. Her fans can also relish ‘The Rashmika Meal’ now. She first likes to bite into the McSpicy Fried Chicken. Then she places the Piri Piri Fries inside the McSpicy Chicken Burger and bites into it to spice it up real good. She then takes a huge swig of the refreshing Nimbu Fizz and concludes on a sweet note with a bite of the creamy McFlurry.
Speaking about this association, Mandanna said, “McDonald’s has been my comfort food for as long as I can remember. I have grown up with the brand. I have always loved to indulge in the McSpicy Chicken Burger with Piri Piri Fries placed inside it. McFlurry has been another go-to to celebrate all big and small wins of life. I am so excited to share my McDonald’s favourites with everyone.”
While a few customers got lucky to get an order delivered by Mandanna personally, the social media handle of the fast food giant features a disclaimer saying that the customers should not infer that all orders will be delivered by her personally.
As per the brand, the famous orders platform has been a global success for it. From the ‘Mariah Carey Menu’ in the US to the ‘BTS Meal’ that was launched in over 50 markets worldwide, the famous orders meal has now made its way to India, where McDonald’s India has introduced ‘The Rashmika Meal’ in southern states.
Customers can order this limited time meal through contactless delivery, contactless takeout, on the go, or even dine-in at a McDonald’s outlet.
