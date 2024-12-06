Rashmika Mandanna unveils Kalyan Jewellers ‘PUSHPA’ collection

Kalyan Jewellers, a jewellery brand, introduced 'Pushpa', a limited-edition line of jewellery inspired by the movie Pushpa. Ahead of the release of Pushpa 2, the collection showcases designs inspired by the film's themes.

The Pushpa Collection features gold designs inlaid with uncut diamonds, mother-of-pearl, and semi-precious stones.

The collection was unveiled by Rashmika Mandanna on social media, where she shared her excitement about the jewellery line inspired by the film. Available exclusively at select Kalyan Jewellers showrooms, the Pushpa Collection is designed for those who wear their passion with pride. Whether for a special occasion or everyday wear, these pieces embody the spirit of the film, making them the perfect addition to any jewellery lover’s collection.