Rasna launches thick concentrate 'Rasna Rich' with a nostalgic campaign

Rasna, a beloved beverage of Indian families for generations, has launched a novel product – ‘Rasna Rich’ – a powder concentrate rich in flavour.

Advertisment

The focus flavour in the new product is the king of fruits, Mango. The new Rasna Rich will also available in a variety of other flavours like Orange, Lemon, Pineapple, Guava and Mixfruit.

Compared to other mango drinks priced between ₹10 and ₹20 per glass, Rasna Rich provides will be available in affordable prices. The convenient sachet packaging makes it ideal for schools, picnics and travel.

Speaking at the launch, Piruz Khambatta, group chairman, Rasna International, said: “Our new product embodies the aspirations of Indian consumers, an Atmanirbhar brand that delivers international quality at affordable prices. Rasna has always believed in offering products that are deep-rooted in Indian values, seamlessly blending nutrition, health and taste. With this launch, Rasna strengthens its presence in Indian households and takes further strides into the ₹20,000-crore fruit drinks market, delivering world-class refreshment at unbeatable value.”

To increase awareness about the new and exciting ‘Rasna Rich’ beverage lineup pan-India, the company has also kicked off a heartwarming new ad campaign, just in time for Summer 2025. Conceptualised by advertising agency ‘The Womb’, the campaign taps into customer nostalgia by citing relatable, everyday moments that take viewers back to their childhood.

The advertisement captures the simple joy of two young boys making Rasna together while innocently waiting for their little sister to grow up and savor it with them. The ad film evokes emotions that connect people from Kalyan to Kolkata and Bathinda to Bengaluru. The new ₹10 pack which makes 3 glasses is also called the “sharing pack” and is all about “sharing and enjoying good times with the loved ones”, and the campaign drives this core brand value, rightly positioning Rasna Rich as a drink meant to be made and shared together with family and friends.

The ad has been shot in 60-second, 35-second and 15-second formats, and has been released in eight Indian languages to ensure its nationwide reach. With this campaign, Rasna will strengthen its emotional connect with consumers, while redefining summer refreshment for a new generation.