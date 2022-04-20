Rasna onboards Chhota Bheem as its new brand ambassador

In line with the latest trends of gaming, Rasna is also simultaneously launching Rasnagamers.com. This is a unique quiz game that can be played by scanning the QR code available on the back of the 10 glass pack. Rasna being a responsible company has not only added fun questions but intelligent questions as well that would be informative as well as entertaining for the kids. The game is innovative and has been developed with 3-D characters so that kids can directly interact with Chhota Bheem and play the quiz. The winners of the game will stand a chance to win tablets along with Rasna candy mould packs.