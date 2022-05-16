Rasna partners with Paytm for Rasna Bilkul Free campaign

Commenting on the launch Piruz Khambatta, chairman - Rasna Group has stated, “We take pride in associating with India's largest payment platform Paytm, which will help us reach millions of users who use Paytm for everyday payments. Both the brands are proudly made in India and have been pioneers in their respective fields. In this scorching heat, Rasna is a necessity, so an upto 100% Cashback is a boon. 'Rasna bilkul free' is a blessing for the middle-class and lower segments of the society who are ideally Rasna's target audience”.