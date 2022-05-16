Rasna partners with Paytm for Rasna Bilkul Free campaign

With Paytm, users have flexibility of payments — from Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later), netbanking, debit and credit cards and more.
Rasna, the world's largest selling soft drink concentrate and an icon of Make in India has launched a new ad campaign offering upto 100% cashback to its customers in partnership with Paytm, India’s leading digital payments and financial services company. With this, customers who purchase Rasna 32 glass packs, 10 glass packs and ₹5 packs will get instant cashback.
Customers can avail this cashback offer by purchasing the pack and scanning the Paytm QR Code on the pack via the Paytm app. Apart from Cashbacks, multiple other offers on movie ticket bookings, flight bookings, mobile & DTH recharges and more are also available. With Paytm, users have the flexibility of payment options from Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later), netbanking, debit and credit cards and more.
Rasna has rolled out a campaign on various platforms such as TV, social media, print etc and also features Rasna’s new ambassador, Chhota Bheem. TVC LINK. This Rasna TVC campaign has been released over multiple channels where he interacts with a mother for an achievement party while announcing the cashback offer and says the iconic line ‘I Love you Rasna’ with the Rasna girl.
Rasna products are known to be healthy and fruity containing fruit extracts, 11 vitamins, minerals, and glucose. They are available in multiple flavours like - Nagpur Orange, Alphonso Mango, American Pineapple, Shahi Gulab, Kool Khus, Kesar Elaichi, Masala Nimbu, Shikanji Limbu Pani, Litchi, and Kala Khatta.
Commenting on the launch Piruz Khambatta, chairman - Rasna Group has stated, “We take pride in associating with India's largest payment platform Paytm, which will help us reach millions of users who use Paytm for everyday payments. Both the brands are proudly made in India and have been pioneers in their respective fields. In this scorching heat, Rasna is a necessity, so an upto 100% Cashback is a boon. 'Rasna bilkul free' is a blessing for the middle-class and lower segments of the society who are ideally Rasna's target audience”.
Narendra Yadav, senior vice president, Paytm said, “Rasna is a much loved soft drink across the country and we are glad to be associated with them to give consumers a little bit of respite during the summers. As a brand that puts consumers first, Paytm pioneered the QR code revolution in Indian and enables users with convenient digital payments through Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later), netbanking, debit and credit cards and more.”