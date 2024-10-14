Raveena Tandon stars in new campaign for STAR Refined Oil

Ghodawat Consumer, an FMCG wing of the fastest-growing conglomerate in India, Sanjay Ghodawat Group, has officially launched a new campaign for STAR Refined Oil, starring actress Raveena Tandon. The campaign, titled "Barso Ka Bharosa - Ab Nayi Pehchan Ke Sath" aims to connect with consumers and reinforce the brand’s dedication to quality.

The campaign features a brand refresh with a new logo and packaging design. The product line includes sunflower, soybean, and cottonseed oils in convenient packaging sizes of 1 litre, 5 litres, and 15 litres that cater to a variety of culinary demands.

Salloni Ghodawat, director of Ghodawat Consumer, emphasised the campaign's goal by stating, “With our refreshed identity, we aim to connect deeply with families across India. STAR Refined Oil is not just a product; it’s a trusted partner in every kitchen, ensuring delicious and pure meals. We are focused on making STAR a Regional Champion in the next five years.”

Shubham Shukla, marketing head at Ghodawat Consumer outlined the campaign's strategic approach; “Our overall strategy allocates 20% of our marketing budget for creative production and 80% for platform distribution. Out of that, 60% will be dedicated to brand-building initiatives to foster long-term consumer relationships, while 40% will focus on sales promotions. Partnering with Raveena brings a fresh perspective to STAR Refined Oil, and her authenticity will strengthen our brand equity.”

The STAR Refined Oil campaign uses a multi-channel strategy to maximise reach and engagement. Commercials featuring Raveena Tandon’s cooking experiences will run on TV and YouTube. Social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook will feature interactive content, including live cooking sessions and user-generated contests. Targeted ads in regional magazines and hoardings in high-traffic areas will increase brand visibility. In-store displays and promotional deals will encourage shoppers to try STAR Refined Oil, emphasising its quality.