Ravi Shastri is FanCode’s new brand ambassador

The India tour of West Indies will be played during India’s Prime-Time with ODIs starting at 7pm and T20Is starting at 8pm IST, which is expected to bring 10 crore users to FanCode. The digital platform aims to reinvigorate sports broadcast by developing a holistic and immersive digital experience and giving the control to sports fans; this will be the key messaging for the upcoming campaign featuring Shastri. Some fan-first features include on-demand real-time highlights where users can choose the highlight they want to watch during a live game; Real-time and interactive statistics and analytics overlaid throughout the live-stream like scores, heat map, wagon wheel, performance monitor, and career graph; an option to subscribe for ad-free viewing; and fans can also decide which commentator they want to listen to, besides choosing language feeds.