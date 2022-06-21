Ravi Shastri opens up about fatherhood, and more in the latest episode of CRED’s The Long Game

In this episode of The Long Game, the life of the party Ravi Shastri returns with CRED but this time he opens up earnestly about the advice he got from his father: “Be fearless.” These two words were strange to the former commentator, cricketer and coach but eventually came back to him during a memorable feat of six sixes in a domestic game against Baroda in the 1984-85 season. He takes a trip down memory lane to relive that moment and the instance almost 30 years later when Yuvraj Singh repeated the same feat in the T20 World Cup in 2007 against England.