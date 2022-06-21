Ravi Shastri opens up about fatherhood, and more in the latest episode of CRED’s The Long Game

He also shares a tip or two about fatherhood while his daughter tells him the same thing he said to his father, “Don’t be preachy, Dad.”
They are no strangers to overcoming difficulties, tense situations and demanding challenges. These are experts who have sailed against the tide to go beyond their dreams. And now you can relive their experiences as CRED returns with its series The Long Game. During the multi-episode series, celebrated personalities will share invaluable tips, personal anecdotes and experiences from their decorated careers. These icons will turn back the clock to their memorable moments and share the lessons they learned, which can be applied to daily lives.
In this episode of The Long Game, the life of the party Ravi Shastri returns with CRED but this time he opens up earnestly about the advice he got from his father: “Be fearless.” These two words were strange to the former commentator, cricketer and coach but eventually came back to him during a memorable feat of six sixes in a domestic game against Baroda in the 1984-85 season. He takes a trip down memory lane to relive that moment and the instance almost 30 years later when Yuvraj Singh repeated the same feat in the T20 World Cup in 2007 against England.
In the video, Ravi Shastri opens up and share more anecdotes and personal experiences. He also shares a tip or two about fatherhood while his daughter tells him the same thing he said to his father, “Don’t be preachy, Dad.”
In Ravi Shastri’s words, “Be fearless has been my motto in life, handed down to me by my father. In life or on the field, when you are thrown in the deep end and forced to evolve, being fearless will help you succeed. I hope my stories and experiences, as shared on CRED’s ‘The Long Game’ can resonate with the viewers.”