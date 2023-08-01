Ray-Ban breaks convention with the launch of 'Reverse' lens collection

The campaign features supermodel Vittoria Ceretti as the face, showcasing the avant-garde eyewear with a high-fashion twist.
Ray-Ban, known for its boldness in eyewear design has unveiled the REVERSE collection, featuring four unisex sunglass styles with an innovative inverted lens design. The campaign features supermodel Vittoria Ceretti as the face, showcasing the avant-garde eyewear with a high-fashion twist.
The lens technology in the REVERSE collection shifts from traditional convex to concave while maintaining optical precision. This remarkable feat of engineering combines astigmatic, prismatic, and resolving powers, resulting in a pantoscopic lens that reduces up to 70% of reflections at sensitive wavelengths. The lenses are also treated with a high-performance anti-glare treatment.
The collection redefines classic designs with a touch of avant-garde, offering iconic silhouettes like the Ray-Ban Reverse Aviator, Wayfarer, Caravan, and Boyfriend. Each style is crafted with an ergonomic universal frame, ensuring a perfect fit for every face shape.
The lenses are made from bio-based nylon with a 41% bio-based carbon content, while the frames are crafted from bio-based acetate with a 67% bio-based carbon content. Additionally, the collection embraces eco-friendly practices with 100% recycled packaging, card, and cleansing cloth.
Federico Buffa, R&D Product Style Licensing Director at EssilorLuxottica, expressed that the Ray-Ban Reverse collection marks a true revolution in the eyewear industry, employing advanced technology and big data analysis in lens design. Francesco Liut, Chief Marketing Officer at EssilorLuxottica, emphasized the brand's commitment to innovation and technology while retaining its iconic status.