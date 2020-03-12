Rayomand J Patell joins Idealake as CCO; a chat over chai about the move

“Working at another agency, or another network, would be within the advertising ecosystem again, and I didn’t want that. In the ad world right now, tech is seen as an outside force, but the idea is to go beyond that. I thought it would be easier to join a tech company and pivot that around, with an additional layer of creative communication. The idea of bringing communication into a tech company was fascinating for me. The culture at the tech company is pretty much the same. But, there is none of the arrogance that can be seen in the agency world, which is a pleasant side of this,” says Patell. He likens himself to a kid in a candy store who is learning how to harness tech in advertising.