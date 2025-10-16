Rayomand J. Patell launches Firestarter, an integrated creative and technology agency

Rayomand J. Patell, a senior creative professional with over three decades of experience across advertising and technology, has announced the launch of Firestarter — an integrated creative, communications, technology, and production agency. The agency is positioned to serve founders and business leaders seeking brand definition, differentiation, and growth through a unified approach to creativity and technology.

Built on the philosophy of “Defining brands ignites revenue,” Firestarter integrates brand strategy, design, and execution across media and platforms. Its operating model focuses on combining creative communication with technological innovation, supported by in-house newsroom and real-time AI-enabled production capabilities.

Firestarter’s launch is marked by a strategic partnership with Munich-based MONKEYWAY GmbH, a pioneer in 3D real-time streaming technology. The collaboration enables Firestarter to bring MONKEYWAY’s advanced digital solutions - used by global brands such as Mercedes, Maserati, and Koenigsegg — to the Indian market. As part of the partnership, Patell has also been appointed Chief Creative Officer (CCO) at MONKEYWAY GmbH.

Commenting on the partnership, Andreas Adam, CEO, MONKEYWAY GmbH, said, “MONKEYWAY brings class-defining 3D real-time streaming technology, trusted by global luxury brands, to the Indian market. This collaboration enables a seamless and scalable brand-to-technology pipeline for clients.”

Patell’s career spans leadership roles at agencies such as Everest Dentsu Young & Rubicam, SSC&B Lintas, Contract (WPP), Havas, Idealake, Schbang, and Laqshya Group. His work has bridged creative and technology-led communications, including the development of global-first digital solutions.

Looking ahead, Firestarter plans to establish an international footprint and create a training programme for emerging creative professionals, aimed at nurturing integrated talent across design, communication, and technology.